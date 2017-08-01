Two booked for ‘illegally’ printing Mukhyamantri Amrutum cards in Rajkot

The Malaviyanagar police on Monday booked two persons for allegedly printing Mukhyamantri Amrutum (MA) cards from unauthorised premises and charging the beneficiaries Rs 600.

Acting on a tip-off, the health department officers raided the house of one Mahendra Hadwani in Gokuldham on Gondal road on Sunday.

Nikhil Jadvav, Rajkot district programme officer for Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana and MA scheme filed a complaint, naming Sikundar Taili and Hadvani the accused. Based on his complaint, the police booked the duo for criminal breach of trust, dishonesty and criminal conspiracy.

