Two arrested with 115 kg khat narcotic by DRI

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday said that it has busted a smuggling racket of Khat leaves, a banned pschotropic substance, from Ahmedabad and seized 115 kg of leaves worth over Rs 3 crore and arrested two persons. According to DRI officials, courier firms Skyking Express Parcel Service, based in Bharuch and Fast Track Express, Ahmedabad were allegedly involved in import and export of khat leaves or cathinoe, a psychotropic substance which is covered under NDPS Act. They were exporting it from Foreign Post office and air cargo complex, Ahmedabad.

The officials have arrested two persons, Chirag Bhojani and Ravi Bhojani, whose firm Fast Track Express was searched from where they got leads that the duo was in constant touch with owners of Skyking Express Parcel Service, Bharuch who were to clear 96 kg of contraband abroad.

Officials said that accused were exporting khat leaves to USA and UK by misdeclaring it as dried Green Tea from Courier Cell, air cargo complex, Ahmedabad. Officials said that in the last two to three months they have exported approximately 1,500 kg of such contraband.

Both Chirag and Ravi Bhojani were arrested under NDPS Act and produced before Special NDPS Court which remanded them to judicial custody.