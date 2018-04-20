Truck with cumin seeds worth Rs 14 lakh stolen in Rajkot

Six unidentified persons allegedly robbed a truck transporting cumin seeds worth Rs 14 lakh from near Jetpur town of Rajkot district. (File) Six unidentified persons allegedly robbed a truck transporting cumin seeds worth Rs 14 lakh from near Jetpur town of Rajkot district. (File)

Six unidentified persons allegedly robbed a truck transporting cumin seeds worth Rs 14 lakh from near Jetpur town of Rajkot district on National Highway 8D late on Wednesday. According to the police, the robbery took place at around 11.30 pm on Wednesday when the truck loaded with 195 bags of cumin seeds was on its way from Gondal to Junagadh.

“The six men, driving a white car, blocked the truck’s way. The threatened the truck driver Rajesh Tank, forced him out of the truck and pushed him into their car. Few of the robbers drove the truck away while others took Tank to Jamnavad village in Dhoraji taluka and locked him inside a temple before fleeing,” Hakumatsinh Jadeja, police sub-inspector of Jetpur taluka police station said on Thursday.

Police said that Tank had picked up the cumin seeds consignment from a trading firm in the agriculture produce market committee of Gondal and was to deliver it in Junagadh. However, the robbers robbed the truck near Jetpur town, just 40 km from Gondal.

Jadeja said, “Tank managed to break open grill of the temple in which the robbers locked him. After coming out of the temple, he sought help from local farmers and managed to inform his elder brother. They lodged a complaint early on Thursday morning.” Police said that Tank, a resident of Junagadh, is the owner of the truck that was robbed.

