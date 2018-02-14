Ahmedabad: Traffic constable killed in hit-and-run case

“He sustained fractures in shoulder and back and was in a serious condition,” a police official said. “He sustained fractures in shoulder and back and was in a serious condition,” a police official said.

A traffic constable, who was severely injured after being hit by an unknown vehicle on Monday night in Sarkhej locality here, died during treatment on Wednesday, police said. Constable Sureshbhai Vasava died at the civil hospital here, an official of M division traffic police station said.

Vasava was returning home on a motorcycle after completing a night shift around 11 pm on Monday when an unknown vehicle hit him near Shantipura circle at Sarkhej. “He sustained fractures in shoulder and back and was in a serious condition,” said the police official.

Police are yet to identify the vehicle and the driver involved in the accident.

