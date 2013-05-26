Top Gujarat IPS officers face probe

THE Gujarat government has started an internal inquiry against top IPS officers following allegations of a nexus with bookies involved in IPL spot-fixing. The inquiry was ordered days after the Delhi Police arrested four bookies with Gujarat links.

Sources said at least three top officials serving in important posts are under the scanner.

The inquiry is at the departmental level. It will be conducted against anyone,including top IPS officers,against whom information is available from the other side (betting circuit), said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) S K Nanda. He said the officers will be interrogated on the basis of the information from the betting syndicate.

Even the Detection of Crime Branch,Ahmedabad,is reported to have come under the scanner.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App