To woo investors, nine top IAS officers to fly around the world

To woo investors for the 7th edition of Gujarat government’s high-profile Vibrant Gujarat Summit in 2015, nine top IAS officers of state cadre will be travelling to different countries in September-October this year. Incidentally, the upcoming summit will put the spotlight on new sectors, like health, education, agriculture and infrastructure. The summit, close on the heels of the first-ever Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) celebrations in Gujarat — the biggest congregation of NRIs in India — will have an add-on feature in the form of a seminar on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of industries in various sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend both the functions – the PBD celebrations on January 9 and the Vibrant Gujarat Summit around January 14 next year.

Sources in the government said that the list of officers, who will be going abroad to propagate the summit and woo investors, include MD of Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited Atanu Chakraborty, Vice-President and Chief Executive Officer of Gujarat Maritime Board A K Rakesh, Resident Commissioner in New Delhi Bharat Lal, Industries Commissioner Kamal Dayani, SPIPA Director General Pankaj Kumar, MD of Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited J N Singh, Principal Secretary in the Revenue Department L Chuaungo, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister G C Murmu and Managing Director of Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation B B Swain.

Sources added that Chakraborty will be going to the United States (West Coast), Rakesh to the Netherlands and Finland, Lal to the United States (East Coast), Dayani to Japan, Kumar to Australia, Singh to Germany and France, Chuaungo to Singapore and China, Murmu to Russia and Poland and Swain to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

These officers will lead a delegation each consisting of various industry leaders. Although there is no cap on the size of the delegation, the officers have been advised to limit the size to around 10 persons.

Sources added that so far, the Vibrant Gujarat summits remained focused on investments by various industries, but this year there will also be focus on Corporate Social Responsibility of the industries since under the new provisions of the Companies Act, each industry has to spend on CSR activity.

