To promote Vedic era sports, Gujarat govt to hold gilli-danda event

With an aim to promote “sports from the Vedic period” under the EK Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative, the Gujarat and the Chhattisgarh sports departments would be organising the first inter-state Gilli-Danda competition on April 24 at the outdoor sports complex in Manjalpur here.

The Swarnim Gujarat Sports University (SGSU) has made preparations for the event and as many as 28 teams for Gujarat — 14 teams each in the categories of Under-25 and Above-25 — would take on two teams from Chhattisgarh in the day-long knock-out championship.

According to Omprakash Mishra, assistant professor at the SGSU, the event would be only the first step towards promoting traditional Indian sports such as pitthu (lagori), wrestling, archery, malkham, and kho-kho. Mishra said, “On April 24, we will also demonstrate pitthu, wrestling and archery at the event.”

A release from the SGSU stated, “History testifies that since the Vedic period of ancient India several games were played not only by skilled sportspersons, but also by amatures. Women equally participated in several such games that have been passed on from one generation to the next. These traditional games hardly involve expensive equipment or professional training and masses were drawn towards such games. Traditional games of India are reflections of the country’s rich cultural heritage.”

Mishra said that 84 players from Gujarat have been chosen from various parts of the state, mostly rural areas, for the gillidanda event.

Jatin Soni, vice-chancellor of the SGSU said the idea behind the event was to revive “old Indian games”, which were described in the books of the Gujarat Vyayam Pracharak Mandal in order to develop “physical literacy”. Soni said, “We are promoting all rural sports and local Gujarati sports such as satolia, kancha, langdi, chaukandi and atiya patiya.. These sports have been forgotten largely by all.”

The event would witness Gujarat Sports Minister Rajendra Trivedi as the chief guest, and elected BJP representatives from Vadodara as other dignitaries.

