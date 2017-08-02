To maintain World Heritage City status, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to set up special-purpose vehicle

Sarkhej Roza Mosque in Ahmedabad Sarkhej Roza Mosque in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar on Tuesday said an autonomous special-purpose vehicle (SPV) would be set up to maintain the buildings in the walled city, which is India’s first UNESCO World Heritage City. “The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) standing committee has come up with a resolution for the formation of an autonomous SPV, Ahmedabad City Heritage Management Society, which will be headed by the mayor,” Kumar told the media after inaugurating an exhibition by CEPT University on Tuesday as part of the World Heritage Week.

He added, “We are currently making bylaws for the SPV, which will become a world heritage city secretariat, besides drawing up its governing body and committee. Mayor will be the chairman and we will have experts as independent directors in order to give it a wider management. We are hoping to rope in people who not only have expertise in looking after government property but also private ones. We are currently approaching the charity commissioner for its (society) formation,” said the municipal commissioner.

He further said, “The current AMC heritage cell also will be merged into it. We are looking forward to government and CSR .” Kumar added Ahmedabad’s heritage week celebrations had been postponed for floods.

