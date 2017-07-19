To boost small trade, Facebook ties up with EDII

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, while launching the collaboration, said that the initiative would boost entrepreneurship, employability and provide global visibility to small businesses. (File Photo) Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, while launching the collaboration, said that the initiative would boost entrepreneurship, employability and provide global visibility to small businesses. (File Photo)

Facebook on Tuesday announced its partnership with Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII)-Ahmedabad for scaling up its global “Boost Your Business” programme to1,000 cities across 22 states in the next six months.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, while launching the collaboration, said that the initiative would boost entrepreneurship, employability and provide global visibility to small businesses.

The programme, which is designed to equip small and medium businesses with knowledge, skill and technology to stay innovative and increase market globally, has since 2015 visited 25 cities in 13 states, including Gujarat. It has provided skill training to over 30,000 small business and self-help groups, including 7,000 women entrepreneurs. With EDII’s aid, the program aims to train 20,000 micro, small and medium entrepreneurs (MSMEs), of which 7,500 will be from Gujarat.

Ritesh Mehta, head of programmes, Facebook, South Asia, said the training began on Tuesday itself. “EDII trainers will be trained first on how small businesses can go digital without spending any money. Overall the goal is to train 300 EDII trainers initially and roughly 200 people per city. Then we will expand. We want to take this to 200-300 cities of India because EDII’s reach is nationwide. With this, the cost of small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) will go down.” He added at present, close to 50 million MSMEs and over two million SMBs in India are on Facebook.

