Three road contractors to be blacklisted for two more years in Ahmedabad

The decision has been taken since over one-third of the road length, built by Akash Infrastructure Project. (Express Photo) The decision has been taken since over one-third of the road length, built by Akash Infrastructure Project. (Express Photo)

Ahmedabad mayor Gautam Shah on Saturday accepted a proposal by municipal commissioner Mukesh Kumar to blacklist three road contractors — already blacklisted for a year — for another two years. The decision has been taken since over one-third of the road length, built by Akash Infrastructure Project, GPC Infrastructure and J R Agrawal, has been heavily damaged this monsoon. Shah said, “Standing committed chairman Pravin Patel will clear the proposal next week. The vigilance inquiry against them is already in process.”

According to the municipal commissioner, Akash Infrastructure had built 33.66 km of road, of which 11.13 km had been badly damaged. “GPC Infrastructure built 13.98 km of road, of which 5.15 km was damaged.” The action follows widespread criticism of the administration for poor condition of roads during monsoon. Shah added that the blacklisting is just a preliminary action. “This strict action against the contractors will act as deterrent for others too. Fresh tenders will be issued for repair of the damaged roads,” Shah said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App