Three killed in kite-flying incidents, one by kite string; 1,957 cases of mishaps reported in Gujarat

A woman flies a kite in Vadodara. (Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana) A woman flies a kite in Vadodara. (Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana)

As the state celebrated Uttarayan on Sunday, nearly 2,000 mishaps resulting from kite flying were reported till Monday afternoon from across the state. On January 14 alone, a total of 1,553 kite-flying related mishaps were reported that include two-wheeler accidents, being hit by blunt objects, falling from height, skidding and dehydration.

According to Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI), the 108 emergency service reported a total of 1,957 cases of mishaps till 2 pm on Monday. “There have been 73 kite string-related injuries and 180 cases of people falling from heights all over Gujarat on January 14. This time there has been a 16 per cent increase in the number of accidents than what we expected,” said Kaushik Saraswat from EMRI . Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) stated that three persons, who were injured in kite-flying incidents, died in the city.

“One death was due to a head injury and one due to a femur fracture. There were 17 cases of thread injuries and 25 due to falling down. Most of the patients came with head injuries, especially children. People need to take this seriously as most accident cases are of people falling from terraces, some with very deep cuts by kite strings. There has to be more awareness about safety guards for head and throat,” said Dr S T Malhan, Medical Superintendent of V S Hospital in Ahmedabad.

According to the data shared by 108 services, the cities that saw some of the highest emergency cases on Uttarayan were Ahmedabad with 618 cases, Surat with 295, Vadodara with 220, Rajkot with 164 and Panchmahals with 120.

In Rajkot, at least three persons were injured in incidents related to flying kites. Out of the three, two were cases of people falling down from the terrace and the third was the case of a five-year-old boy who sustained injuries on his throat after hitting a kite string while he was on a two wheeler with his father.

In Vadodara, from where over 200 cases of mishaps were reported, a 28-year-old woman reportedly died after her throat was slit by a kite string while she was returning home on a two-wheeler. This year saw a jump in the number of dehydration-related emergencies at 104. Last year, it was only 26.

“It was unexpectedly hot on January 14, and that is why we have seen such a rise in the number of dehydration cases. Most of them were on terraces for too long. “On January 15, there were lesser cases but the number of cases of dehydration continues to be high. Till 2.00 pm on Monday, we dealt with 24 cases of dehydration and 1,806 cases of emergencies in the state. We have not registered any deaths as yet ,” said Saraswat.

