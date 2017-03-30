Three held with banned drug in Bharuch

The Gujarat NCB Wednesday arrested three persons and seized tablets with opium worth about Rs 2 crore. The three were planning to export these tablets to foreign countries, like the US and Cananda. The NCB officials also seized cash Rs 19 lakh from their possession. Acting on a tip-off, NCB officials tracked a suspected person taking the parcels and followed him. The suspect reached his house in Saiyedwada area in Bharuch. The NCB officials immediately entered into his house and caught him with the parcels containing spasmo proxyvon which is scheduled in H category under NDPS. The suspect was arrested. He was identified as Mohammed Arif Munshi, a resident of Saiyedwada in Bharuch and a tailor by profession.

During interrogation, Arif revealed that he, along with one Mohammed Umar Chinniwala, a resident of Adajan area in Surat city, is involved in exporting these tablets to US and Canada through courier firms and cargo transports.

Meanwhile, Umar Chinniwala and his friend Zafar Shaikh, both residents of Surat, also turned up at his house after sometime. NCB officials also caught them and seized around 26,500 tablets and Rs 19 lakh in cash. The NCB officials claimed that international value of both of these tablets is between Rs 1.50 crore to Rs 2 crore. The seized substance and tablets have been sent to FSL for test. The three were booked.

They were produced before Bharuch court and were sent to judicial custody at Bharuch jail on Wednesday. Sources said that NCB officials will also check with the Multani Pharma company in Delhi to find out on what basis they were sending these tablets to Bharuch and Surat clients.

NCB Zonal director Hariom Gandhi said, “We have also seized empty bottles of Kamini tablets from the house of Munshi. Arif and Umar had fixed clients in US and Canada . We have got the list of their clients

