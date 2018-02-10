Three cellphone towers catch fire in Surat city, no casualties

A fire broke out in three mobile towers in Surat on Friday evening, leaving mobile services disrupted in the city. The fire started from the cables of the towers of three different service providers, located on the terrace of a multi-storey building at Athan cross road. A team of the fire brigade reached the spot immediately and was able to extinguish the fire.

Fire officer Rasik Patel said, “There are no injuries or casualties in the incident as there was nobody on the terrace. The fire broke out in the cables which later spread to the inverter room and entire machinery was damaged. The cause of fire is not yet known. The services were disrupted due to the fire and mobile companies sent their contractors on the spot.”

Attempts to repair the towers and restore services have begun.

