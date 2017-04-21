Threat to witnesses: Gujarat HC pulls up CBI, police

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday pulled up the CBI and the state police for not inquiring into the complaints of threats on witnesses of RTI activist Amit Jethva murder case.

The court said that state police and the CBI did nothing to probe the reasons behind witnesses turning hostile. The court’s remarks came during the hearing of a petition moved by Bhikhabhai Jethva, father of Amit Jethva, seeking a retrial.

The CBI defended itself by saying that whenever it got any complaint from the witnesses, it forwarded it to the Director General of Police, Gujarat and also informed the trial court about it. The CBI lawyer said one of the witnesses who complained of threats was offered security cover which he refused. Senior lawyer SV Raju opposed the petition and reiterated that the petition is nothing but a “political battle.” He said, there is no substance in the allegations.

