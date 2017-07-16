‘Those who do not say Bharat Mata Ki Jai or Vande Mataram are traitors,’ says RSS leader

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar . (Express FILE Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar . (Express FILE Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Saturday said that “those who do not say Bharat Mata Ki Jai or Vande Mataram are traitors”. Defending the incidents of mob attacks on individuals for not chanting the two slogans, the RSS leader said, “Ek sau chabeesh crore logo ko ye bolna chahiye (the 126 crore population of the country should say these things).” The senior RSS leader was speaking at a function organised by Nepali Sanskriti Parishad in Ahmedabad where he was the chief guest along with Nepal’s envoy to India Deep Kumar Upadhyay.

He asked India and Nepal to come together to counter China. “India has been giving fitting replies to China through its diplomacy such as allowing Dalai Lama to visit Arunchal Pradesh, but we should all pledge to boycott Chinese products,” he said, adding “to snatch Kailash Mansarovar from the clutches of China and make India powerful, people from all faiths should pray five times a day.” ENS

