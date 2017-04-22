Thirteen suspended after Video of ‘cop holding beer can’ in Diu goes viral

A DAY AFTER a video purportedly showing a van of Rajkot rural police parked outside a bar in Diu and a “policeman” holding a can went viral, Rajkot rural SP Antrip Sood on Friday suspended all the 13 constables and lokrakshak dal personnel, who were supposed to be in the van for a driving training.

The SP had ordered an inquiry by a DySP. A source said the inquiry officer prima facie found that the constables, including a head constable, and the lokrakshak dal personnel had boarded the van for emergency driving training from police headquarters. They had reached the Union Territory of Diu via Somnath and Una. “They have been suspended for their illegitimate presence outside the district. No FIR has yet been registered against them, but inquiry is on,” Sood said.

Blood samples of the 13 policemen have been collected and sent for laboratory tests to find out that whether they had consumed liquor in Diu.

“These policemen were drawn from constabulary for a voluntary training of driving. The route is usually not pre-decided. The constables have said that when they were near Una, they decided to visit a fort in Diu and drove the van to the Union Territory,” said the source.

The video showed a man in civil clothes holding can and chatting with others while sitting in the van parked outside Alishan Hotel, which houses a bar and restaurant, in Diu. The policemen were brought back to Rajkot late on Thursday night.

