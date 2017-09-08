Thanks to Modi, people talking about development: CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (PTI/File Photo) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (PTI/File Photo)

Reacting to the ongoing social media campaign mocking claims of ‘vikas (development)’ by the BJP governments in Gujarat and at the Centre, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday said that the politics of development, started by Narendra Modi, has forced all to discuss it.

“BJP and vikas (development) have become synonymous to each other… And today, people criticise it — ‘vikas gando thayo chhe (development has gone mad). Bhrastachhar gando nathi thayo apne tya. Vikas gando thayo chhe. Garibi gandi thai nathi. Vikas gando thayo chhe, berojgari gandi thai nathi. (Under our governance, development may have gone mad, but corruption has not gone mad. Development may have gone mad, but poverty has not gone mad. Development may have gone mad, but unemployment has not gone mad),” Rupani said at an event in Ahmedabad where he allotted more than 3,200 affodable housing units under Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojana.

“We are happy that people have now started to discuss development. Earlier, politics used to be about vote-banks, but now people are forced to discuss development. And the reason behind it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The politics of development has begun in the country, and we are ready for any discussion on it…,” Rupani said.

The social media campaign is believed to have been launched by Patidar youth groups and Opposition Congress. For the past fortnight, people have been sharing memes and jokes, ridiculing the promises made by the BJP and PM Modi in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

