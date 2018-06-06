Textile traders meet Piyush Goyal over GST

A delegation of the textile industry representatives from Surat met Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal and Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia over Goods and Service Tax (GST) issues in New Delhi on Tuesday. The delegation expressed hope that their problems would be looked into. The representatives met Adhia and Goyal after the intervention of Navsari BJP MP CR Patil. After the meeting they said that the ministry had assured to look into their representation.

South Gujarat Textile Processors Association (SGTPA) president Jitu Vakhariya said, “We have put up the issue of the input tax credit (ITC), which we are not getting from the GST since the day of its implementation. Till now, hundreds of crores of our textile processing units is jammed with GST and it has not been refunded.”

