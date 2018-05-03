Temporary Relief: Gujarat High Court allows Dalit student to appear in exam

After the student was denied the exam hall ticket just three days ahead of exam, he moved the High Court. After the student was denied the exam hall ticket just three days ahead of exam, he moved the High Court.

A Division Bench of the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday allowed Mariraj Mariappan, a final year student of the Master of Surgery at B J Medical College, to take examination, which began on Wednesday, subject to the final outcome of the hearing after vacation, according his counsel Anand Yagnik. The High Court will be closed from May 14 to June 10 for vacation.

On Tuesday, a single judge bench of the High Court had rejected Mariappan’s petition challenging the decision of the college authorities to deny him exam hall ticket. He had alleged that the college had taken the decision since he was a Dalit. The Gujarat University had declared him ineligible to take examinations, citing delay in the submission of his dissertation papers.

After the Division Bench’s order, Yagnik said Mariappan has to file an undertaking before the Gujarat University, stating that he “will not claim any equity just because he is permitted to appear in the examination”. Yagnik said the court order was passed at 12 pm, based on the hearing that went on for 45 minutes. Mariappan then completed his paper and submitted his affidavit to the Gujarat University, Yagnik added.

After his petition was turned down by the single-judge bench of Justice R M Chhaya, Mariappan filed Letters Patent Appeal (LPA) in the High Court. The LPA is an appeal from a decision of a single judge to another bench of the same court.

The case came up for hearing before Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice V M Pancholi. Mariappan who had attempted to commit suicide in January, alleging caste-based discrimination against him in the college. After he was denied the exam hall ticket just three days ahead of exam, he moved the High Court.

