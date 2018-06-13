Teesta Setalvad bail plea hearing continues in Gujarat High Court

Mumbai-based activist Teesta Setalvad (Express File Photo) Mumbai-based activist Teesta Setalvad (Express File Photo)

The Gujarat High Court will on Wednesday continue hearing the anticipatory bail plea of Mumbai-based activist Teesta Setalvad and her husband Javed Anand in connection with the alleged case of embezzlement of central government’s fund of Rs 1.4 crore.

Their counsel Mihir Thakore argued that not only was the FIR lodged by Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch out its jurisdiction, but that the contents of the FIR are false. He said the funds were meant for Maharashtra and had nothing to do with Gujarat, but still the case was registered in Ahmedabad.

He also argued that notice was sent to his clients who appeared before the Crime Branch and produced all relevant materials, hence there was no need for custodial interrogation. The government prosecutor will argue on Wednesday.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App