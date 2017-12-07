Tata Motors rolls out first electric Tigor vehicles from its Sanand plant

(Left) Ratan N Tata, Chairman emeritus, Tata Group, and N Chandrasekaran, group Chairman, flag off the first batch of Tigor EVs from its Sanand plant on Wednesday. (PTI ) (Left) Ratan N Tata, Chairman emeritus, Tata Group, and N Chandrasekaran, group Chairman, flag off the first batch of Tigor EVs from its Sanand plant on Wednesday. (PTI )

Tata Motors rolled out its first batch of Tigor Electric Vehicles (EVs), a variant of the auto major’s compact sedan, from its Sanand facility in Gujarat on Wednesday. The Tigor EVs are being manufactured for Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), an entity under the Ministry of Power.

The first batch was flagged off in presence of Tata group chairman N Chandrasekaran, group patriarch Ratan Tata, and Tata Motors Managing Director and Chief Executive Guenter Butschek.

“As we work together to build the future of e-mobility, I am confident that our customers will respond very favourably to this electric model,” Chandrasekaran said.

Tata Motors had qualified as L1 bidder in midst of stiff competition and won the tender for manufacturing 10,000 electric cars, floated by EESL in September 2017. The other bidder, Mahindra, had quoted Rs 2.3 lakh more. The EESL had placed the order in October, which mandated supply on/before November 30, but was later postponed to December-end.

For Phase-I, Tata Motors is required to deliver 250 Tigor EVs, for which it has received a letter of agreement. For an additional 100 cars, the agreement is expected to be issued shortly by the EESL, the company said.

This is part of central government’s plan to have only electric cars by 2030, in an effort to reduce both oil imports and reduce carbon emissions.

“With e-Tigor, we’ve begun our journey in boosting e-mobility and offering a full range of e-vehicles to customers. This tender has effectively paved the way for connecting our aspirations in the e-mobility space with the vision of government,” Butschek said.

The electric drive systems for this order have been developed and supplied by Electra EV.

(With PTI Inputs)

