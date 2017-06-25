Tablets to replace bags, books in govt primary schools: Gujarat CM

CM Rupani distributing school kits to children during Shala Praveshutsav in Rupakheda village in Dahod. (File) CM Rupani distributing school kits to children during Shala Praveshutsav in Rupakheda village in Dahod. (File)

IN A major move towards digitisation of education, the Gujarat government schools from this academic session will start replacing school bags and textbooks with tablets, making students “burden-free”. Claiming to be the first in the country to offer such a scheme in government schools, the state education department will roll out “Gyankunj” scheme for Class VII and VIII students in 2,051 government schools across districts by July.

These schools will be chosen from nearly 34,000 government primary schools in Gujarat. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, during an enrolment drive in Ahmedabad’s Asarwa constituency on Saturday, claimed “mahapurush” have been from government and not private schools and that Gujarat is all set to pave way for digital and quality education in its government schools where students will be free from burden of school bags, textbooks and stationery, and get tech-savvy through handy tablets.

“Very soon to raise the quality of government schools and in consonance with today’s digital times, e-classes, smart classes and digital classes will be adopted in Classes VII and VIII. Students will not require to bring notebooks, textbooks, bags and exercise books, but only tablets,” Rupani said, while addressing the gathering during shala praveshotsav and kanya kelavani mahotsav at an AMC school in Asarwa’s in Chamanpura area, opposite Gulberg Society that witnessed a massacre during the 2002 riots. The entire curriculum will be downloaded on tablets, including homework and exercises. Teaching will be done with the help of 3D effect on school’s smart boards, he added.

Sources in the education department revealed that after demonstrations in two consecutive meetings, the CM gave nod to the project “Gyankunj” on February 8, 2017. The model is approved for pilot implementation in Class VII and Class VIII in over 4,200 classrooms of 2,051 government primary schools. Initially, Class VII and VIII students of 100 schools will be given tablets.

“On a trial basis, nearly 442 schools are being tested for this Gyankunj model, this month. These are schools where infrastructure like whiteboard, computer, projector, infra-red camera, interactive software, wireless network are already available,” said a senior education official. It is estimated around Rs 2.6 lakh per school (for two classrooms) is being spent under this project. The officials claimed priority will be given to those schools where teachers are proactively demanding these classes.

