Refugee Crisis: Six from Surat to visit Syria to help victims

A team of six people from Surat will leave for Syria to help victims in refugee camps on March 27. Through social media groups, the six men had shared their numbers and appealed to people to donate funds for those caught in the crossfire of the Syrian Civil War. They had also requested people to join them if they wished to help the victims personally.

Earlier, Khalsa Aid, an international NGO with the aim to provide humanitarian aid in disaster areas and civil conflict zones around the world, sent its group volunteers to aid the war-torn nation. The six-member team from Surat was formed after the initiative by Sajid Jamadar, son of former municipal councillor of Surat city Mumtaz Jamadar.

The team includes Sajid Jamadar (40), Faruk Serasar (40), Asif Jamadar (37), Shoeb Belim (35), Sadik Mansuri (35) and Maulana Arshad Mir (40, Surat president of Jamiat-e-Ulema Hind), all residents of Surat. The six work in different fields, like real estate, hotels and restaurants, and have decided to support the noble cause by personally working for the Syrian people and children.

The six on Thursday said that they were receiving hundreds of calls from different parts of the state as well as from Maharashtra, Delhi and other states. The six also run “Food Bank” in Surat in Hodi-Bunglow area, where ration is given to poor on subsidized rates.

Sajid Jamadar said, “We have started the procedures to get visa for Muscat. At first, we will see what are the immediate requirements at the camps. We will find out the ways in which we can get parcels of aid from Surat to these refugee camps.”

