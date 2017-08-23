Swine Flu outbreak in Ahmedabad: Team of doctors from Delhi takes stock

The visiting team at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. (Express Photo/Javed Raja) The visiting team at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. (Express Photo/Javed Raja)

A three-member team of senior doctors from Delhi arrived in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to take stock of the swine flu outbreak in the state.

During the three-day tour the doctors— Prof Lalit Dar, head of microbiology at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) , Dr Deepak Bhattacharya, senior CMO of respiratory medicine at Safdarjung Hospital and Dr Saket Kulkarni, deputy director, epidemiology at National Center for Disease Control (NCDC)— will also visit Rajkot. They will later submit a report to the state government on tackling the disease.

On Tuesday, they met Health Minister Shankar Chaudhary and senior health officers before visiting the Civil Hospital in Asarwa.

“The main aim of the visit is to decide the further course of action to tackle swine flu in the coming days,” said Gaurav Dahiya from National Health Mission (NHM), who is coordinating the visit. Dahiya, however, refuted allegations that there has been delay on the part of the government in tackling the outbreak. “There has been no delay in dealing with swine flu. It is not a knee-jerk reaction. We are doing our bit and making sure that medicines are available. The committee is here to give us suggestions on how to prevent further deaths.”

The three-member team will be looking at preparedness, labs and their facilities, will carry out death analysis and look at availability of medicines in Ahmedabad and Rajkot which have reported the maximum cases and deaths in the state.

Since January, Ahmedabad city has reported a total of 1,232 swine flu cases and 67 deaths, while Rajkot Municipal Corporation has reported a total of 365 cases and 87 deaths. On August 23, the team will visit the swine flu ward at the PDU Civil Hospital in Rajkot after meeting the RMC commissioner.

