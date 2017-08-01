Swine flu claims two lives, two more test positive

The health department of Surat Municipal Commission Monday reported two more deaths due to swine flue, while two others tested positive in the city. The health department officials said that the patients have been kept under isolation and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Meanwhile, a team of officials reached the houses of the deceased to take blood samples of their family members which were sent to the laboratory for tests.

According to sources, a total of 17 swine flu patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals. All physicians in the city have been instructed to report any instance of the flu.

