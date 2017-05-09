Surendranagar hottest district in Gujarat: IMD

Surendranagar with 44.8 degree Celsius was the hottest district in Gujarat on Monday followed by Rajkot at 44.3 degree Celsius.

Most of the districts recorded temperatures above 40 degree Celsius, 4-5 degrees above normal temperatures, including Deesa, Gandhinagar and Kandla at 43 degree Celsius while Ahmedabad was at 43.3, Amreli at 43.8, Vadodara at 42.2, Bhuj at 41.7 degree Celsius.

Though India Meteorological Department (IMD) did not issue a heat wave warning alert, it has issued a forecast of dry weather across the state with temperatures hovering above 40 degree Celsius, this week.

