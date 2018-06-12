Surat: Two teens drown in Tapi river taking selfies

The teens were reportedly fell into Tapi while they were taking selfies hanging on to a rope. (Express photo/Representational) The teens were reportedly fell into Tapi while they were taking selfies hanging on to a rope. (Express photo/Representational)

Two teenaged boys fell into Tapi river and drowned while taking selfies holding a rope, in Surat Monday. Their two friends, who jumped into the river to save them, were, however, rescued by locals.

According to the police, the four friends — Ikhlak Shaikh (16), Sohel Khan (15), Mohammed Zaid (16) and Mohammed Kaif (15) — had gone to the Weir-Cum causeway over the river Tapi on Monday morning. According to eyewitnesses, Zaid and Shaikh were trying to take selfies by precariously hanging on a rope when Zaid’s hand slipped and he fell into the river. Shaikh also lost his balance when the rope they were hanging onto snapped. As the duo shouted for help, Kaif and Sohel tried to rescue them but they too fell into the river.

Meanwhile, divers from nearby Hariom swimming academy reached the spot and managed to rescue the four with the help of one Surajdev Singh, who was passing by the river. They were rushed to New Civil Hospital, where Zaid and Akhlak were declared dead on arrival. Sohel and Kaif have been kept under observations.

Police have recorded statements of Sohel and Kaif and lodged a complaint of accidental death.

“The incident took place when Zaid and Shaikh were taking selfies. Their friends tried to help them but they also slipped. While Zaid and Shaikh died due to drowning, the condition of the other two is stable,” said Sub-Inspector Karan Sinh.

