Surat: Three women escape from Surat nari gruh, police bring back two

Three inmates of a women protection home (nari gruh) in Umra area of Surat escaped on Saturday afternoon but police managed to bring two of them back by night. Umra police sources said search for the third one was still in progress. Sources said that the women, aged between 21 and 25 years, escaped on the pretext of going out on a walk after lunch.

“The three women told the supervisor that they wanted to go out for a walk after lunch. She trusted them as they are all adults. As nobody was there at the main gate, they managed to escape,” said the source. The lone security guard had gone for lunch. Being second Saturday, the nari gruh offices were also closed. The incident came into light after an hour when all the inmates were asked to get into their rooms.

The staffers searched the nari gruha but failed to locate them, following which they contacted the chairman of the women protection home Rupal Javeri, also a BJP councillor. Javeri soon reached the home and checked the CCTV footage. She found the three women exiting the main gate. Javeri then contacted the Umra police station. The police took the names, addresses and other details of all the three women and started a search operation.

Umra police inspector G A Sarwaiya said they registered a missing complaint on the basis of information given by the staffers of the nari gruh. “Two of them were located at their relatives’ places in Surat and have been brought back to the nari gruh. We hope to track the third one soon,” said Sarwaiya.

Javeri said all three women are from Surat. “One is a 25-year-old resident of Chowk Bazaar area and four-times married while another is a 23-year-old, married twice and her house is in Katargam,” said the chairman. Both have been brought back.

Javeri added the third one, a 21-year-old, was also married and was staying at her in-laws’ place in Amroli before coming to the home. “All of them had conflicts with their in-laws and police had brought them to the women protection home after their parents shut the doors. The three were staying at our centre for the last twenty days,” said Javeri. She further said they have called the women’s parents and husbands.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now