Surat textile processors hike job charges

The new price hike will be implemented from May 15. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar/Files/Representational) The new price hike will be implemented from May 15. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar/Files/Representational)

After the rise in the prices of raw materials, the South Gujarat Textile Processors Association (SGTPA) announced the price hike on the job charges on grey cloth which would be implemented from May 15. Following the price hike of raw materials, like chemicals, coal, dyes, etc. SGTPA president Jitu Vakhariya had called for the executive body meeting on Friday to discuss the issue.

The meeting continued for two hours and after looking into all aspects, the members finally decided to go ahead with the price hike of one to two rupee per meter on grey cloth. The new price hike will be implemented from May 15.

There are over 350 dyeing and printing mills in Surat city which produce around 2.25 crore metre printed cloth from the mills. Sources in SGTPA said that the printing and dyeing charges on grey cloth are different for different factories. Till now, the minimum charges of printing per meter starts from Rs 7 which reaches Rs 25 per metre. The minimum charges for dyeing per meter starts from Rs 3 and goes up to Rs 10. Textile traders purchases grey cloth from powerloom weavers and give it to dyeing and printing factories for getting it printed and for softening of the grey cloth.

Talking to The Sunday Express, SGTPA President Jitu Vakhariya said, “The dyes and chemicals companies raised their prices up to 20 per cent from April 1 as a result of which, the cost of printing and dyeing goes up to 50 paisa per metre and the mill owner had to bear the loss. Apart from this, the labour salaries have also been hiked. Even the prices of coal used in the mills to generate steam have also gone up to Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500. Due to the price rise in all the sectors, we have also finally decided to hike the job charges of printing and dyeing on grey cloth.”

