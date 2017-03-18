Surat: Ten Congress women leaders join BJP

At least 10 Congress leaders in Surat City, led by Rashmita Hirani, vice-president of its women’s wing, joined the BJP on Friday. All these women are residents of the Patidar-dominated Punagam area in Varachha. Hirani, a Patidar, joined the saffron party, along with Geeta Vadhwana (Ward no. 5 president), Rekhaben Varshaben, Gauriben and a few others.

The general meeting of the BJP was held at the party headquarters in Udhna area on Friday. With the local BJP women leaders, around 10 women of Congress women’s wing met Surat city BJP president Nitin Bhajiyawala and showed their interest in joining the party. The BJP leaders gave them saffron scarves and welcomed them in the party.

Varachha comprises three assembly constituencies – Karanj, Kamrej and Varachha – and the BJP won on all these seats in the last 2012 Assembly elections. Patidars dominate on these three seats and all three BJP MLAs belong to the community. However, after the Patidar agitation started in 2015, most people of the community turned against the BJP and in the last municipal elections in 2015. For the first time, they voted for Congress candidates and elected over 22 municipal councillors from the party.

The BJP has started influencing the Patidar women to make a dent in the Congress party. Hirani said, “We have joined the BJP as we are now influenced with the party and its leaders like Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.”

Surat City BJP president Nitin Bhajiyawala said, “We have welcomed these Congress party women leaders. These women like the working style of Modi and Amit Shah. In the recent assembly elections, we have gained power in four states. This shows that people like BJP and Modi.”

Congress president Jyoti Sojitra said, “We are unhappy that these women have left the party. We have come to know that the BJP women wing’s leaders had influenced our members.”

