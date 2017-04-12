Surat: Teenager drowns in SMC-run pool, dies

A 16-year-old boy died due to drowning in the Veer Savarkar Swimming Pool run by the Surat Municipal Corporation at Adajan area on Tuesday. Police Sub-Inspector VK Golvalkar of Adajan police has initiated probe. Om Mehta (16), a resident of Honey Park road in Adajan area, had recently taken his Std X Board exams and was awaiting results. Sources said, Om wanted to take up swimming lessons during vacation and his parents had got him enrolled at Veer Savarkar Swimming Pool run by the Surat Municipal Corporation at Joganinagar in Adajan.

With vacation on, many students were enrolled for swimming and therefore, the authorities had deployed five swimmers in the pool, they said. The new-comers were made to tie an empty box on their back during the lessons. Sources said that as the time for the first batch ended, all the students came out except Om. The local swimmers found the dead body of Om floating in water. Om was immediately rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Om’s family blamed the instructors for negligence on their part. Adajan police Sub- Inspector VK Golvalkar said, “The teenager died due to drowning. We have initiated a probe into the incident.”

