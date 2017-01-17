Surat: ‘Spurious liquor’ claims three lives

According to local sources, the three men, all residents of Udaynagar in Katargam area of the city, had managed to procure country-made liquor on January 14 and consumed it at a nearby building. According to local sources, the three men, all residents of Udaynagar in Katargam area of the city, had managed to procure country-made liquor on January 14 and consumed it at a nearby building.

In a suspected hooch tragedy in Surat, three people died Sunday night, a day after they reportedly consumed spurious liquor. Surat police commissioner Satish Sharma said cause of the three deaths could be ascertained only after police receive forensic reports. In September last year, as many as 23 people had died at Vareli village in Surat district following consumption of spurious liquor. According to local sources, the three men, all residents of Udaynagar in Katargam area of the city, had managed to procure country-made liquor on January 14 and consumed it at a nearby building.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The next morning, the three men — identified as Tenaji Thakor (29), Pradeep Vaidh (30) and Kirit Sinh Vaghela (28) — complained of uneasiness and as their condition worsened they were rushed to a hospital. Doctors said all three died during treatment in the evening. After learning about the incident, police sent the bodies for post-mortem and also took statements of their family members. The bodies have been returned to their families for last rites. Police have also started carrying out raids in Katargam and its neighbouring areas.

“We are waiting for the post-mortem reports and later only we can say anything on the issue. On the basis of allegations made by the family members of the deceased, our police teams have carried out raids in different areas in Katargam to find out any liquor selling activity in the area. We have come to know that two of the deceased were habitual drinkers, while one of them had lung cancer,” said Sharma.

Kshatriya-Thakor Sena, led by Alpesh Thakor who has leading a campaign seeking strict anti-liquor law in Gujarat, slammed the government over rampant bootlegging in the state. South Gujarat president of Kshatriya-Thakor Sena Dadu Thakor said, “We have learnt about the deaths of three youths due to the hooch. The government has failed in controlling the sale of hooch in the state… The anti-liquor laws have not been effectively implemented and police too failed to take strict actions against those violating the laws.”