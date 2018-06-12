Surat: Rebellion brews within Congress, 22 councillors demand leadership change

On Monday, around 30 Congress councillors met at a Surat hotel. Togadia and Desai, both Patidars, were not invited to the meeting. On Monday, around 30 Congress councillors met at a Surat hotel. Togadia and Desai, both Patidars, were not invited to the meeting.

At least 22 Congress Councillors of Surat city have asked the state Congress leadership to replace the Surat city unit president Hasmukh Desai and Leader of Opposition in the city’s civic body Pappan Togadia, alleging that the two have failed in taking up people’s issues against the ruling BJP in municipal corporation.

The Congress has 36 councillors in 166-member corporation. The demand for leadership change comes amid the election of new mayor and standing committee chairman.

On Monday, around 30 Congress councillors met at a Surat hotel. Togadia and Desai, both Patidars, were not invited to the meeting. All the councillors later left for Ahmedabad to meet state Congress chief Amit Chavda and Paresh Dhanani. “We suspect that Togadia and Desai are tacitly backing the BJP. We also came to a conclusion that one of the top two posts be held by a Patidar and another by a non-Patidar,” said councillor Aslam Cyclewala.

Togadia said, “The party had given me this responsibility and I have obeyed it truly. If the party decides to appoint another candidate, we will accept it.”

