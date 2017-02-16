Surat: Peon steals Rs 1.5 cr jewellery, arrested

A newly employed peon of a jewellery jewellery shop here was arrested on Wednesday within a few hours after he allegedly stole ornaments worth Rs 1.52 crore from the shop, police said.

According to the complainant, Mitesh Joshi, manager of Tanishq Jewellery in Athwalines, Surat, when he opened the shop on Wednesday morning he found broken glasses and ornaments worth Rs 1.52 crore kept in the showcases were missing. He immediately lodged a complaint at Umra police in this regard.

“The accused, identified as Prashant Varde, 23, continued to remain inside the showroom after the closing hours on Tuesday night and stole jewellery and cash amounting to Rs 10,000 before escaping from the window,” Surat Commissioner of Police Satish Sharma said.

From the shop’s CCTV footage, police found a masked man putting off it. While all staff members turned up for duty on Wednesday, Varde remained absent and his mobile was also switched off.

“We quickly zeroed in on Varde and nabbed him within hours from his residence at Ambedkarnagar in Limbayat area. We have recovered all the stolen booty which were buried in Nilgiri ground and cash from him,” said Sharma.