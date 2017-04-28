Surat Municipal Coporation: Mobile tower firms to pay Rs 80 crore as tax dues to civic body

AFTER FIVE years of legal battle, and acting on the Supreme Court orders, mobile tower firms in Surat have paid Rs. 3.5 crore to Surat Municipal Corporation as property tax and user charges. The mobile companies owe Rs 80 crore to SMC. As per details, there are more than 2,000 towers in the city, and 400 new towers are coming up in Surat city limit area. The Surat Municipal Corporation had earlier issued property tax bills to the mobile tower companies in Surat from 2008.

The companies in the beginning paid the property tax bills for the year 2008-09 and 2009 -10, and later, they went to the Gujarat High Court challenging the bills slapped by the SMC. The Gujarat High Court had, in April 2013, passed an order stating that the SMC is not liable to charge tax from the mobile tower company and they have to refund the collected tax money to the companies. The SMC approached the Supreme Court challenging the Gujarat High Court order in 2013. After a long legal battle, the Apex Court in December 2016 passed an order setting aside the Gujarat High Court order, ordering the mobile tower companies to pay the tax dues.

Acting on the Apex Court judgment, the SMC authorities started issuing notices to the 12 mobile tower companies in Surat city. The SMC had issued property tax with user charges amounting to Rs 80 crore (pending since 2011 up to 2017) to the mobile tower companies. The companies approached the Gujarat High Court and filed petitions showing different reasons cited on bills issued to them by the SMC. However, on March 7, 2017 the High Court rejected the petitions. Sources said the SMC charges between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 25,000 per annum from the firms depending on the area.

SMC finance department Deputy Commissioner Sharad Mehta said, “Till Thursday, we have received Rs 3.5 crore from the firms, while another Rs 35 crore, we will get in the next two days from them. We are conducting regular follow ups for the recovery of Rs 80 crore from the mobile companies.”

