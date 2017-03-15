Surat: Four minor girls die in fire mishap

Representational image. Representational image.

Four minor daughters of a vegetable vendor were burnt alive on Tuesday after fire broke out in a temporary shed in an agricultural field in Surat district, police said. According to police, Ramesh Patel, a vegetable vendor and widower, who was residing in a shed near Mulad village in Mahuva taluka of Surat district, had prepared tea for all on Tuesday morning and left his shed to buy vegetables. He asked his eldest daughter to look after her younger sisters who were sleeping. Ramesh had brought them from their grandparents Amreli home three days ago.

Suddenly fire engulfed the galvanised shed killing all four sisters who were sleeping on Tuesday morning. Some passerby spotted smoke emitting from the shed and informed fire department. The fire brigade extinguished the fire and found the burnt bodies. The deceased are identified as Darshana (10), Mansi (9), Tejasvi (8) and Rajashvi (7).

Mahuva Police Sub-Inspector Praveen Pateliya said, “After primary investigations, it was found that the mishap was caused by a gas leakage and spark. Ramesh was staying alone in the village and three days ago his younger brother brought the four girls. Further probe is on.”

