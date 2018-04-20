Surat: Fake branded shoes worth Rs 2.5 crore seized, two arrested

The police confiscated over 5,000 pairs of loose and packed shoes, bearing tags of brands like Adidas, Puma and Nike. (Photo for representation) The police confiscated over 5,000 pairs of loose and packed shoes, bearing tags of brands like Adidas, Puma and Nike. (Photo for representation)

The Surat police on Thursday busted a fake branded shoe racket and seized hundred of pairs of shoes of international brands worth over Rs 2.54 crore, with the help of copyright officials. Acting on a tip off, copyright officials found that an illegal business of selling duplicate shoes online was running in the city and one such godown was found in Udhna area of Surat. The officials then raided the godown on Thursday afternoon, along with Udhna police. The police confiscated over 5,000 pairs of loose and packed shoes, bearing tags of brands like Adidas, Puma and Nike. The shoes also bore the label ‘Made in Vietnam’. The officials also found stickers of various brands and boxes for packaging the shoes.

Two persons, identified as Sajid Shaikh and Jamir Pathan, have been arrested in connection with the case. During interrogation, the two confessed that they were employed by the owner of the godown, Abdul Khalik Chamadia. The two have been arrested under the copyright act and Chamadia has been declared wanted. Another godown owned by Chamadia was raided by the state CID last year as well.

Udhna police inspector C R Jadav said, “We have acted on the inputs of copyright officials and arrested two persons. The main accused Chamadia is still absconding and we will arrest him soon. They were selling duplicate branded shoes claiming to unsuspecting online customers.”

