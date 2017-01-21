Surat: ED arrests financier Bhajiyawala’s son in money laundering case

Jignesh Bhajiyawala at special PMLA court. Javed Raja Jignesh Bhajiyawala at special PMLA court. Javed Raja

The Enforcement Directorate, Surat on Friday arrested Jignesh Bhajiyawala, son of tea and snack seller-turned millionaire financier Kishor Bhajiyawala, in the suspected money laundering case. The ED said that Jignesh was not cooperating in the investigation.

He was produced before a special PMLA court in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

This is the first arrest in the Bhajiyawala family which has hit headlines after Surat Income Tax sleuths detected unaccounted money running into crores following the demonetization in November. The officials had seized cash over Rs 1 crore in new currency of Rs 2,000, while lakhs of old demonetized notes were also seized from his office, residence and bank lockers.

It is alleged that Kishor Bhajiyawala was operating around 60 bank accounts opened in Surat People’s Co-operative Bank, Bank of Baroda, and HDFC Bank. Majority of these accounts were operated by him while some of them by his two sons — Vilash and Jignesh. Sources said that he was also operating dummy accounts which came to light during the investigations conducted by I-T officials. Following these revelations, the CBI also lodged an FIR against them for alleged forgery and fraud.

Jignesh was arrested after hours of interrogation by the ED officials in Surat. Sources said that Jignesh was grilled for nearly 14 hours on Wednesday and again questioned for five hours on Thursday, before he was arrested. The ED officials produced him before a special PMLA court in Ahmedabad and sought 10-day remand. The officials have said that they want Jignesh’s custody because he has been evasive in his answers during questioning. He has been booked under Sections 3 and 4 of the PMLA. The court will decide the remand plea Saturday.

“The ED officials want to take out self-incriminating statement from Jignesh because they don’t have any evidence,” said advocate Chetan Pandya who represents Jignesh. While he was being taken to court, Jignesh told the media that he was innocent. His brother Vilash told mediapersons:“We have done great mistake. If we had made disclosure under Income Disclosure Scheme this thing would not have happened.”