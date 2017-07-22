Surat college to suspend staffer accused of sexual harassment

Representational Image Representational Image

The Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT) is likely to suspend an employee, accused of sexually harassing two women staffers, after he did not appear before the institute’s women cell to record his statement, sources said. According to the sources, the two employees had filed a complaint with the SVNIT director and women cell, alleging that they were being sexually harassed by the employee working with the institute’s estate department for one and a half years.

One of the complainants in her statement before the women cell said that the accused had helped her securing the job and was seeking sexual favours from her. A source said: “We have given three reminders, including one today, for recording his statement, buthe did not responded. So, we are planning to suspend him from the job. We will take precautions to prohibit his entry on the premises of the organisation so that he does not pressure the victims.”

