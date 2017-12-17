Surat civic body to implement parking policy to curb traffic

he roads selected for the implementation of this policy include Anand Mahal road (Rander), Majuragate to Kshetrapal health care centre (Central Zone), Prannath hospital to Singhanpur cross road (Katargam zone), Varachha main road (Varachha), Udhna darwaja to Satyanagar (Udhna zone) he roads selected for the implementation of this policy include Anand Mahal road (Rander), Majuragate to Kshetrapal health care centre (Central Zone), Prannath hospital to Singhanpur cross road (Katargam zone), Varachha main road (Varachha), Udhna darwaja to Satyanagar (Udhna zone)

Surat Municipal Corporation has come up with a parking policy to tackle traffic congestion and at the primary level, a single road each in all seven zones has been selected where the commuters will have pay to park their vehicles on the road. Surat Municipal Commissioner M Thennasaran in a meeting with the zonal heads of all seven municipal zones of Surat and police department officials discussed the parking policy and decided to postpone its implementation till after December 20 due to model code of conduct. At the meeting, the main roads of all seven zones with high traffic where people used to leave their vehicles parked, were identified.

As part of the policy, a yellow strip would be painted on the roads designating the area for parking of public vehicles and the commuters will have to pay by the hour. The roads selected for the implementation of this policy include Anand Mahal road (Rander), Majuragate to Kshetrapal health care centre (Central Zone), Prannath hospital to Singhanpur cross road (Katargam zone), Varachha main road (Varachha), Udhna darwaja to Satyanagar (Udhna zone).

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App