Surat BJP workers’ campaign team returns from UP

BJP workers celebrate in Vadodara on Saturday. Bhupendra Rana BJP workers celebrate in Vadodara on Saturday. Bhupendra Rana

BJP leaders in Surat gathered at the party headquarters at Udhna on Saturday to celebrate the party’s victory in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. They burnt fire crackers, distributed sweets and danced. The BJP team, which had gone to Uttar Pradesh to campaign, returned on Saturday and they were felicitated by the Surat city unit of the BJP.

Watch What Else Is Making News

A team of around 100 party workers, mostly from Purvanchal in Uttar Pradesh, had left to campaign for the BJP on February 28. Sharing details about campaigning, Surat city BJP leader Yajuvendra Dubey, a native of Jaunpur in UP, said, “People welcomed us as we approached them. We told them we had come from Surat. We campaigned in around 20 assembly seats in Purvanchal areas. My brother-in-law, Ajay Kumar Dubey, who contested on Congress ticket from Mungra Badshahpur, lost. BSP candidate Sushma Patel won. BJP had fielded a Brahmin candidate, Seema Dwivedi.”

He added, “This is for the first time that we had gone to UP for campaigning. We are happy that our hard work paid off and our party got massive victory in UP. We left our families, jobs and business in Surat and went for to campaign.”

Celebrations were seen in 29 wards of Surat Municipal Corporation in Surat city, with BJP leaders and supporters coming out on the road to celebrate. Surat city BJP president Nitin Bhajiyawala said, “Voters wanted development in their areas and for that they have voted for the BJP. We have felicitated the team which arrived today from Uttar Pradesh. We will organise a programme again and will felicitate them.”