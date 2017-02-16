Surat: BJP leaders to hold parallel events to celebrate Shivaji Jayanti

Two BJP leaders will hold parallel celebration of the 387th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji in Limbayat area of Surat on Sunday. While the first one will be hosted by Jignesh Patil, son of Navsari BJP MP C R Patil and the other by Dr Ravindra Patil, councillor of Limbayat ward in Surat. The latter has also invited GPCC chief Bharatsinh Solanki, former MP and Union Minister Dr Tushar Chaudhary as chief guests.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Dr Ravindra Patil, president of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Smarak Samiti. said, “We have extended invitations to both BJP and Congress leaders, including Muslim leaders. GPCC president Bharatsinh Solanki and Dr Tushar Chaudhary have confirmed their participation. Our programme is apolitical as many members of our Samithi are Muslims. Earlier, we had sent invitations to C R Patil but he has never turned up. So this time we have not invited him.”

Ravindra will take out a rally from CNG petrol pump on Nawagam-Dindoli road in the morning and culminate at starting point in the afternoon.

The second event will be organised by Jignesh who runs an NGO “Youth for Gujarat”. Jignesh will take out a vehicle rally from the same place at 9 am which will culminate at Bombay Market near Sahara Darwaja. A drama based on the life of Shivaji will be staged at Nilgiri ground in Limbayat. The chief guest of the event will be his father, while Limbayat BJP MLAs, including Sangeeta Patil, Limbayat MLA will take part in the event.

C R Patil has refused to make any comment on the matter.