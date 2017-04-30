Surat: Ambulance with rescued kid hit by a car

The accident spot. Express The accident spot. Express

A 108 ambulance, carrying a two-and-a-half-year-old child who was rescued in an unconscious state from an underground water tank in Pandesara area of Surat, met with an accident on way to hospital on Saturday. Bittu, son of Gorelal Vishwakarma, was declared dead on arrival at New Civil hospital. Police claimed prima facie, the cause of death is not accident but drowning. The post-mortem report is, however, awaited. According to sources, Bittu, a resident of Hariomnagar Society in Pandesara, was playing near his house, when he went missing. His mother Rajni Devi called the neighbours and after a search, they found him in the underground water tank.

Bittu was rescued from the water tank by the neighbours in an unconscious state. The neighbours then called the 108 ambulance service. The child was being taken to New Civil Hospital when the ambulance was hit by a car coming from opposite direction at Siddharth Nagar canal. His father Gorelal said Bittu was kept on a ventilator inside the ambulance but due to the accident, the oxygen mask came out and got disconnected from the oxygen cylinder. “The 108 staffer later put the mask back and connected the oxygen tube with the cylinder before restarting the supply but it was of no help,” said the bereaved father.

Emergency technician of the 108 ambulance Sejal Patel and her assistant Pradeep Thorat along with the boy’s parents also received minor injuries. Patel called up 108 services and requested for another ambulance, which took them to New Civil Hospital. At the New Civil Hospital, doctors declared Bittu dead on arrival while Gorelal, his wife and the two staffers of the 108 ambulance were given first aid. Pandesara police lodged a case against the car driver who came on the wrong side and hit the ambulance.

