Surat: 50 chickens found dead near Kosamba town

The carcasses of 50 chickens were found near a canal on the outskirts of a village near Kosamba town in Surat district on Friday afternoon. It was found by a villager from Siyalaj when he was passing by the sewage water canal. He informed the village sarpanch who in turn informed the animal husbandry department officials.

The animal husbandry department officials accompanied by a veterinary doctors team reached the village. They found that they were boiler chicken. They took out samples and later sent them to Surat for lab test. After primary examination, the veterinary doctors claimed that the death was not due to bird flu.

Dr. Abrar Usmai, additional director, animal husbandry department, Surat ,said, “After checking, we found that nobody keeps boiler chicken in the farms in Kosamba taluka. They were found in a decomposed state. We suspect that the chicken might have died while being transported from one place to another in a tempo. The driver might have learnt about such deaths and following which, he had disposed of them outside Siyalaj village. There is no bird flu or Ranikhet disease in the dead chicken.”