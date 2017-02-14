Surat: 3 women killed, 24 injured as slab collapses

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

Three women were killed and 24 others, including 14 minors, were injured when a slab connecting two dilapidated buildings collapsed at Umarwada tenement in Salabatpura area of Surat Sunday night, police said Monday. Some residents of Umarwada tenement D-6 were sitting under the structure when the portion of the slab came crashing down. The buildings in the area were constructed by the city civic body under slum rehabilitation programme nearly four decades ago and were in a dilapidated condition, said Surat Municipal Commissioner M Thennarasan.

“The SMC had served eviction notice to the residents of the buildings in 2014 but they refused to move out. They were asked to undertake construction and redevelopment of the buildings on their own. Some of the blocks were redeveloped, while residents continued to stay there,” Thennarasan said. When the residents of Umarwada tenement D-6 gathered for a religious programme ? Niyaz ? and having dinner, suddenly the walkway connecting D-5 and D-6 tenements, on third floor collapsed killing three women on the spot and injuring 24 others, including 14 minor children, under the debris, the fire brigade officials involved in the rescue operations said.

Three of the victims, all women, identified as Shamim Rafik Shaikh (53), Jamila Halim Shaikh (61) and Rizwana Sajid Saiyed (28), all residents of D-6 tenement, police said. All the injured were rushed to New Civil Hospital and SMIMER Hospital.