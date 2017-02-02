Surat: 19 Patidars held for disrupting BJP rally

Representational image Representational image

A day after a clash between members of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) and BJYM workers in Surat, Surat police Wednesday arrested 19 members of PAAS, including Surat co-convenor Dharmik Malaviya, for their alleged involvement in disrupting the rally, led by Gujarat BJP Yuva Morcha president Rutvij Patel, in Varachha by throwing eggs and shouting slogans. Meanwhile, quota agitation leader Hardik Patel Wednesday threatened to disrupt events organised by BJP across Gujarat, protesting alleged attack on his supporters by the “goons” of the ruling party.

On Tuesday, a rally led Rutvij Patel was disrupted by members of PAAS, who had also replaced BJP banners with their own. Eggs were hurled at the rally, which passed through Patidar-dominated areas, and there was a face-off between BJYM and PAAS workers. Six PAAS members had been detained by the police. Earlier, PAAS had warned BJP and its outfits not to hold any rally in the Patidar-dominated area.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Sources said PAAS supporter Vijay Mangukiya went close to Rutvij and allegedly garlanded him with flowers laced with itching powder, and also threw off the BJYM leader’s turban on the road, shouting ‘Jay Sardar, Jay Patidar’ slogan. He was caught by BJYM and BJP workers and beaten. The rally which had started from Sarthana culminated at Dindoli in the city.

Later, Rutvij held a press conference at the Circuit House, even as PAAS members gathered outside. “…A few youths allegedly from the community tried to disrupt the rally and threw chemicals. The Patidar community and BJP are two sides of a coin,” Rutvij told reporters. About BJP and BJYM workers beating the Patidar youth, he said, “In self defence, the Patidar youth was beaten up. He came to disturb the rally and attacked us.” However, in a video message, Hardik on Wednesday said: “Every person has right to protest…. Patidar youths opposed the rally in favour of the Patidar community. Surat police should arrest those involved in beating the Patidar youths. If police fail to take action, we will come on roads and take law and order in hands.” He also challenged BJP to organise any event across the state without any disruption by PAAS supporters.