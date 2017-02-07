Gujarat: Students of private varsity run by ex-BJP minister want removal of quota policy

As many as 142 students of a private university, run by former BJP minister Anil Patel, have submitted a memorandum to the Mehsana district collector demanding scrapping of reservation in educational institutions and government jobs. The students’ group — Bharatiya Yuva Vidhyarthi Sangharsh Samiti (BYVSS) — has also announced to hold public progammes later this month in this regard. While the students are from Ganpat University, run by former Gujarat industries minister Anil Patel, the group is led by undergraduate science student Mihir Patel.

According to the memorandum, submitted on Saturday, “The reservation policy is being implemented in India for the past many years. But, it seems that due to the reservation policy, future of meritorious and qualified students gets caged. Because of reservation, youths are jobless.”

It listed three demands before the Gujarat government: removal of the reservation policy in education and government jobs; no lifetime benefit of reservation to a person who gets government job under the policy; and no lifetime benefit of reservation to a politician after he/she wins an election.

“We have given the memorandum today and will also hold public events in that regard later this month,” said Mihir.

This is for the first time that a formal representation to remove reservation in education and government jobs has been made after the Patidar reservation agitation was launched in July 2015, seeking OBC status for the community. Mehsana was the hotbed of the Patidar quota movement.

When asked, Anil Patel said he has no clue about the students’ group or the demands it made. “Currently our university is also governed by the rules of the Gujarat government, and admissions to professional courses are conducted through the Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) where the existing quota system is taken into consideration. The rules apply uniformly to all universities,” he said.