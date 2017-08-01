Students fare poorly in school supplementary examinations

Not a single Class XII student of science stream who took the language paper in the supplementary examination under the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) were able to clear Hindi and Gujarati papers. In the main science subjects of Mathematics and Biology, the pass percentage was also dismal at 3.47 per cent and 5.59 per cent, respectively.

In results declared on Monday, the overall pass percentage was 7.63 — only 3,008 of the 39,423 students who took the exam were able to pass. While the pass percentage of boys was 5.66, girls fared better at 11.03 per cent.

With 14.49 per cent, Chhota Udepur was among the better performing districts, while Devbhoomi Dwarka was at the bottom with 2.33 pass percentage. Class X results too were not very encouraging with pass percentage being 27.7.

