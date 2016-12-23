Gujarat state govt repatariates 3,500 CRCs and BRCs

WITHDRAWING ITS previous decision and making another announcement in the ongoing row over repatriation of cluster resource and block resource centre co-ordinators (CRC, BRC), the state government on Thursday ordered to repatriate the entire strength of nearly 3,500 co-ordinators, replacing its decision taken on Sunday of repatriating one third (847) of them to their parent appointment as primary school teachers. However, in a way the demand of repatriated teachers who were demanding to put the repatriation on hold for the time being have been met. As a relief for the CRCs, BRCs, the implementation of the order issued Thursday will be done after Gunotsav scheduled in January 2017. Thus, they will be holding the charge of CRC, BRC till they are replaced by new appointments.

As per the orders issued Thursday, “Recently a review of CRC, BRC was undertaken at the end of which nearly 850 CRC and BRC were repatriated to the schools. In response to this, there have been several representations by Gujarat state education association and Gujarat primary teachers association to education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and minister of state Nanubhai Vanani Thursday.”