Start agricultural export body branch in state: Gujarat agricultural minister

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published:December 25, 2016 12:08 am
To boost export of agricultural products in Gujarat, the state government has decided to upgrade the radiation plant in Bavla and to request the Union government to start a branch of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) in Gujarat.
Currently, APEDA has a branch in Mumbai. Gujarat Agriculture Minister Chiman Shapariya said this recently during a meeting of core group on agriculture produce and its export in the state, an official release said.